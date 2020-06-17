State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An Owensburg man was injured after a call for suspicious activity ended in a chase with an officer firing at an oncoming vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the Clay County Sheriff’s Department requested an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The department says the incident started with a call about a man knocking vigorously at a residence.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the residence and saw a vehicle matching the description from the original call. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the department said the driver sped off.

The deputy was eventually able to catch up with the driver, but the department said the driver was heading directly towards the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon at the driver.

The driver ended up stopping a short time later and police say he tried to run away. A K-9 officer was able to subdue the man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he remains hospitalized.

The driver was identified as Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood, 23 of Owensburg. He is wanted out of Monroe County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

The officer was identified as Clay County Deputy Hunter Gamil. He was placed on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation.