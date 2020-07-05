Breaking News
State Police investigating after person dies in officer-involved shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Muncie. 

Muncie Police were called out just after 2 a.m. for reports of a suicidal person, whom they found in an alley near 14th and High Streets. Officers discharged their weapons during the encounter, wounding the person. The person was taken to a nearby hospital were they were pronounced dead. 

State Police say a knife and BB gun were recovered at the scene.

The details of the incident are still under investigation and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. 

