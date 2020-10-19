State police investigating deadly I-69 crash near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a deadly two-vehicle deadly crash on southbound I-69 Monday evening.

ISP said the crash occurred on I-69 southbound near the 227 mile-marker in Madison County, and officials reported at least one fatality.

Both southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of I-69 are closed as a result of the crash.

The southbound lane closure is expected to be lengthy due to the investigative process and cleanup.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as traffic is backed up several miles. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

All southbound traffic is being diverted off of I-69 at the Daleville Exit (Exit 234).

ISP said the recommended alternate route of travel for southbound traffic is to travel south to S.R. 67 to I-69, where motorists can re-enter I-69 at Exit 226.

This is a developing story and will be updated.