MITCHELL, Ind. — State police are investigating after a four-month-old child died at a daycare.

The Indiana State Police said the death happened at Boots and Bows Daycare in Mitchell, Ind. on March 15. Officials say a four-month-old girl died at the daycare.

State police did not provide much information about the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report. An autopsy has been performed and investigators are reviewing evidence and results from tests.

When state police complete their investigation they will send their findings to the Lawrence County Prosecutor to determine if evidence of a crime has been found.

State police do not have a timeline for the investigation as of the time of this report.