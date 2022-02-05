State Police investigating two fatal crashes that both occurred Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers from Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate fatal crashes that both occurred Friday evening.

The first crash happened on I-65 Northbound near the 120.5 mile marker around 5:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined a black Lexus was traveling at a high speed before colliding with another black passenger car. After the collision, the Lexus went off the road, rolled several times, and ended up in a wooded area.

A witness was the first one on the scene and located a male driver who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Indianapolis Fire Department and EMS. Investigators don’t believe that roadway conditions were a factor. The deceased driver was identified as Zachary Elson of Dayton, Ohio.

The second crash occurred at approximately 11:28 p.m. on I-465 Eastbound near Emerson Avenue. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to a vehicle stuck under the rear end of a semi and the vehicle was smoking. When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined the semi had mechanical issues and pulled over to respond. The driver of an eastbound car ran off the road for reasons unknown and struck the rear end of the trailer which was stationary at the time. Investigators do not believe roadway surface condition was a factor in this crash. IFD extracted the human remains of an adult driver from the vehicle.

Both of these investigations are on-going. No further information has been gathered at this time.