State Police looking for recruits for 82nd recruit academy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for people to apply for the 82nd recruit academy.

The Indiana State Police said they are accepting applications through August 22. Those interested in joining the Indiana State Police must be able to meet basic eligibility requirements including:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year.

For more information on the application process, along with a link to apply, visit the Indiana State Police website.