State police respond to multiple I-70 crashes, 1 critically injured

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) said a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a series of crashes on I-70 Monday night.

According to ISP, a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban pulling a 1986 travel trailer driven by Robert A. Breskow, 38, of Indianapolis, was headed westbound in the right lane near the 132 mile-marker around 11:18 p.m.

ISP troopers said Breskow lost control while crossing an ice-covered bridge. The travel trailer overturned and blocked the left lane. State police responded quickly and Breskow was uninjured.

While the crash involving Breskow was being investigated, ISP said a second crash involving multiple semis happened in the backed up traffic around 11:36 p.m.

According to ISP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 International semi-tractor driven by Emory Rockafellow, 45, of Clarkston, Michigan was pulling an enclosed box trailer headed westbound in the right lane of I-70.

ISP said Rockafellow did not stop for the stopped traffic ahead that had been created by the earlier crash. He swerved right in an attempt to avoid colliding with the stopped traffic, but hit another semi at nearly full speed, according to police.





Photos of second semi crash provided by Indiana State Police

The second semi – a 2018 Freightliner driven by Orifjon Usanov, 33, of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania – was pushed forward after impact. Usanov’s semi then struck a livestock trailer of a third semi – a 2007 Kenworth, driven by Robert Lee, 44, of Lumberton, North Carolina.

State police said neither Usanov nor Lee were injured. Rockafellow was trapped inside the cab of his semi, and rescue teams spent almost an hour to get him out. He was then taken by ambulance to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with critical injuries.

Rockafellow’s family were notified about his condition and police said the investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results, per Indiana law.

ISP said the investigation and clean up shut down I-70 westbound lanes for more than six hours.