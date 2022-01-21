State police search for La Porte woman last seen in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are attempting to locate a missing La Porte woman who was last traced to Tippecanoe County.

Shari Diaz, 53, is listed as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Indiana State Police Investigators said Diaz’s last known whereabouts were in Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6.

Anyone with any information that may lead to the location of Shari Diaz are asked to contact Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post. The telephone number is (765) 567-2125.