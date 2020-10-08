State police seeking identity of alleged arson suspect

Suspect in alleged arson at IMAX Theater/White River State Park (Surveillance photos provided by ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police are asking the public to help identify a person captured in surveillance video who is wanted for alleged arson.

According to officials, the alleged arson incident that happened inside the IMAX Parking Garage at White River State Park downtown on October 4.

Police said around 5:45 p.m. the pictured person was captured on surveillance video starting a fire in a large trash receptacle next to a public entrance.

If you have information about the identity of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Indiana State Capitol Police said the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is assisting with this investigation and provided the surveillance video.