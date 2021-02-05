State prepares to roll out $448M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana will release a draft of its emergency rental assistance program policy on Monday, after receiving a large allotment of funds from the last stimulus bill.

The U.S. Treasury provided $448 million to the state, some of which will be doled out to individual communities like Indianapolis for their own direct programs.

For many renters across Indiana, applications will once again open at IndianaHousingNow.org, likely later this month.

“The demand continues to increase,” said Brandon Beeler, Director of Indiana Legal Services’ Housing Law Center.

Beeler’s team has reported a steady rise in requests for help, including renters who are in danger of losing housing or becoming homeless.

“Sometimes those folks don’t know that these programs are available,” Beeler said. “We advertise them on our website (and) all our community partners do as well.”

State data shows that in 2020, more than $54 million in rental assistance went to about 26,000 households. The city of Indianapolis reported helping more than 15,000 families as well.

According to U.S. Treasury guidelines, this latest program should prioritize applicants based on household income and job loss due to COVID-19. Participants could get as much as a year and three months of assistance depending on funding, approved in three-month increments. Assistance could also extend to other housing-related expenses, like utilities.

“We’re very hopeful … because it’s very broad. It’s much broader than what we’ve seen before from rental assistance programs,” Beeler said.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will administer the program. A spokesperson said it will take public comment on the program proposal and adjustments may be needed due to further federal guidance. Applications should open later this month.

In the meantime, Beeler suggested tenants who are struggling to pay rent maintain an open dialogue with their landlord and sign up for updates, in order to apply as soon as possible.

You can sign up for email updates through IndianaHousingNow.org at the link here. If you live in Marion County, go to this link for IndyRent.org.