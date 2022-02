JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays on State Road 37 as crews remove snow Friday.

The snow removal will be in the I-69 Finish Line construction zone between Fairview Road and State Road 144. Snow will be removed from the shoulder and barrier walls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Road 37 will have lane closures and intermittent stoppages during that time.