State trooper finds 20 lbs of fentanyl product after traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Greenfield led an Indiana State Trooper finding a stash of nearly 20 pounds of fentanyl product.

Felix Bacerra Aguilera, 39, of California is charged with dealing in a narcotic, a Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic, a Level 3 felony and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.

According to the Indiana State Police, Aguilera was initially pulled over by the state trooper for following too closely.

A search of the vehicle led to the trooper discovering 15.8 pounds of what is believed to fentanyl laced pills along with 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl hidden under the rear seat.