State trooper hospitalized after accident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A State Trooper was hospitalized after an accident on I-465 SB near MM 19.3 and W. 56th Street.

First responders said that the trooper was on the scene of another car accident before they were hit by an oncoming vehicle and transported to a hospital alert and conscious. Other details are under further investigation. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but is being investigated for OWI.

The accident also resulted in lane closures for over two hours. The lanes have just opened.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

