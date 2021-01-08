State website overwhelmed by demand as COVID vaccine clinics open to Hoosiers over 80

INDIANAPOLIS — Some seniors experienced long wait times or trouble signing up for Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics as demand overwhelmed the new system.

More than 33,000 Hoosiers signed up to get the vaccine in the first three hours after the state launched its website, ourshot.in.gov, Friday morning.

Registration remains open to people 80 and older who do not live in long-term care facilities, where vaccinations were already underway. The Indiana State Department of Health will soon open registration to those 70 and older, then 60 and older, in an effort to vaccinate high-risk populations in the general public first.

Frank Ross, 82, hoped to get his vaccine soon. Ross said he had not left his apartment in several months, on his doctors’ advice.

“Once I get the vaccine, my doctors tell me, ‘You will be able to go out with a mask,'” Ross said. “Right now, I do not go out.”

Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer at IU Health, oversees vaccination clinics at seven sites and expected to begin administering vaccines to elderly people this weekend. Weaver hoped to encourage more people to get the vaccine, which has shown very few side effects.

“There were questions early about how well would it work in the elderly population, but all the data that comes back shows it’s working just as well in that population as it is (in) younger (people),” Weaver said.

For those seniors who are homebound, the state will offer mobile vaccinations. In addition, areas on aging, including CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, will help clients with registration and transportation. President and CEO Tauhric Brown hoped to reach clients like Ross who have been dealing with increased isolation due to the pandemic.

“It really does begin to provide more of that comfort, more of that fear is alleviated, so now perhaps they want to get out a little bit more,” Brown said.

Weaver said he expected to be able to increase vaccinations quickly, so there is no reason to wait to sign up if you are eligible. If you are 60 to 79 years old, you’ll need to wait until the state opens its eligibility criteria to other age groups.

“If you fit the criteria, please come and get the vaccine. It makes a world of difference to you as an individual, to your loved ones and family members, and to the community,” Weaver said.

“Please listen to me, I’m 82 years old, get the vaccine,” Ross said.

You can register for a vaccine and learn more about eligibility at the link here.