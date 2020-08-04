Statewide Silver Alert in effect for 78-year-old Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Mishawaka man.

Byron Blue, 78, was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in Mishawaka. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Blue is 6 feet tall and 178 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a short-sleeve short with blue stripes, black pants and Nike shoes. He is likely driving a gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 851AM.

Anyone with information should contact the Mishawaka Police Department at (547) 258-1678 or call 911.