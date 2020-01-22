UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 16-year-old Franklin County girl

UPDATE: Authorities confirm the missing teen was found safe. We removed her name and photo from this story because she’s a juvenile.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Brookville, Indiana, which is 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

She is described as 5′ 7″ tall weighing roughly 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jeans, and Van shoes or light gray boots. She has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.