Steam, debris erupt from underground pipe in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Steam erupted from an underground pipe in downtown Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, this happened around 2:40 p.m. near North Senate Avenue and West Michigan Street.

IFD said an underground steam pipe let loose, sending hot steam and debris into the air.

People are being asked to stay away from the area “on foot, bike or car.”

Citizens Energy was called to the scene. IFD said crews from Citizens were able to shut down the underground pipe just after 3:40 p.m.

People are still being asked to stay away from the area as workers investigate the cause of the incident.