STEM equipment and supplies donated to IPS by Eli Lilly

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly is helping make science more interesting by donating STEM equipment and supplies to Indianapolis Public Schools.

Science teachers will have access to dozens of pallets of repurposed lab equipment to use in the classroom and labs.

Each year, Lilly donates new and gently used lab equipment and office supplies to schools in Central Indiana.

“We all were in school and we know that sometimes when it’s just the book or just the computer, it’s just not as fun,” said Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “So when I can get my hands on it and really experience it in real life it creates a new level of engagement and interest for students.”

The donation includes items like test tubes, beakers, goggles, face shields, scales and other basic equipment.

For schools it will be a boost to student engagement, while Eli Lilly sees it as helping their future operations.

“STEM education is extremely important to us a we look at the opportunities for future employees, as well as the need all around in stem education, it’s extremely important to us that we are doing what we can to help create our next generation of stem students and employees,” said Charlotte Hawthorne, director of social impact with Eli Lilly.

Educators say the number of jobs requiring STEM knowledge is growing daily and hope this will encourage more students to go into those fields.

“Our students are going to have the fantastic opportunity for hands on experiences, to study STEM,” said Northwest Middle School Principal Phil Shults. “And our teachers are going to be able to push the medical industry to our students.