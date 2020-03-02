Stepmother of Colorado boy who’s been missing for more than a month arrested on first-degree murder charge in South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The stepmother of a Colorado boy who’s been missing for more than a month has been arrested.

According to KDVR, Leticia Stauch was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

She faces a charge of first-degree murder, a family spokesperson told the TV station.

The boy was last seen between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 while he was heading to a friend’s house. No one has seen him since then. Investigators have received hundreds of tips in the case and conducted numerous searches.

Police focused their search in Lorson Ranch, Gannon’s subdivision. They asked neighbors for any surveillance video that could provide insight into the boy’s disappearance.

