Sticking with summer weather into the middle of the week

Today makes it back-to-back days in the 80s across Central Indiana with bountiful sunshine across the state and entire region too. Between the sunny sky and low humidity, it has not been particularly difficult to warm as much as 25 degrees through the course of a day. That being said, even our low temperature have been 5-10 degrees above average. Climatologically speaking however, our last 80° day in Indianapolis does not occur until October 7th on average, so this weather is not uncalled for.

Temperatures today were slightly cooler in Northern Indiana after a cold front passed through. With a sunny sky and drier air on the back side of the front however, temperatures were only a few degrees lower and the day relatively unchanged. It will be a cooler night too, especially north of the front where the air is drier. Lows downtown and in Southern Indiana will stay around 60, while towns north of the city may end up 5-7 degrees cooler. Similar to today however, the low will not matter much after the sun comes out and quick warming occurs. There may be a little more humidity on Wednesday as a southerly flow begins to return, but our sky will remain bright and sunny. Temperatures may be a tad cooler, but should break into the low to mid 80s across the area again. A warm and comfortable evening will follow with our sky staying clear again.

Thursday and Friday will feature steady cooling, but likely not enough to fall out of the 80s. The last year without a high in the 80s during the month of October was 2012, and we are unlikely to reset this trend with Friday being the first of the month. More clouds are expected on each day, but our weather will remain at least partly sunny and dry. A change in our weather will finally come over the weekend with rain and cooler weather moving in.