Stolen cars lead to police pursuit, 1 dead in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Officials have confirmed one man is dead after a police pursuit through multiple counties ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Noblesville confirmed a battery investigation was underway around 12:34 p.m. in a parking lot on the 14000 Blanket Flower Lane.

According to police, the incident appeared to have involved a male and a female arguing, and an off-duty Noblesville police officer was flagged down to assist.

Police said the officer was confronted by the alleged male suspect, who reportedly fled the scene in the officer’s marked patrol car, and then took another citizen’s vehicle a short time later.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:05 p.m. deputies responded to a police pursuit entering Montgomery County on I-74, approaching from Boone County.

Officials said the suspect was being pursued by the Noblesville Police Department, along with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Jamestown Police Department.

Police were setting up position at the SR 32 Exit (Exit 39) and were setting up when the suspect, driving a stolen 2006 Toyota Avalon, began to exit the I-74, according to police.

The suspect side-swiped a 2005 Buick passenger car tdriven by Chester Leatherman, 76, of Russellville, and then hit the back of a semi driven by Jerry Hayes, 41, of Marion, Michigan.

Officials said Leatherman was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hayes was not injured.

The Toyota sustained heavy front end damage in the crash, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash scene, and the Noblesville Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

The name of the deceased suspect is not being released at this time, pending notification to next of kin.