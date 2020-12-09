Stolen stuffed hare returned to Fishers restaurant

FISHERS, Ind. — A stolen stuffed hare was returned to a Fishers restaurant after the thief was caught on camera.

A customer at the 1933 Lounge was seen on surveillance video picking up the taxidermy hare known as “Theodore A. Hare” on Friday night.

The restaurant posted about the missing mascot on social media and offered a $500 gift card for Theodore’s safe return, no questions asked.

The hare was dropped off less than a week later on Tuesday night.

He was delivered in a trash bag along with a note that said the theft was a “drunken mistake” and claiming the hare was well taken care of while he was away from the 1933 Lounge.

This is not the first time a mascot has gone missing from the parent company, Huse Culinary. In 2018, Winston, a taxidermy fox was stolen from St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis. He was returned later safe and sound in the back of an Uber.