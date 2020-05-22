Stolen trailer puts school’s urban farming program in a serious bind

INDIANAPOLIS — A stolen trailer is putting a school in a tough spot for the summer.

Early Friday morning, someone took the trailer from Paramount Schools of Excellence on the near east side. The trailer is part of a student farm program that is set to start on June 1.

Students use the trailer to help them take care of their animals on the farm, transporting hay and mulch into the city.

“The school has positioned itself to fund this program mostly at a loss, so when we lose a hard resource like this it sets us back,” Chris Larson, farms manager for Paramount Schools of Excellence said.

“It’s just a shame that someone would want to come in and take something from not only the school, but the children,” Chief Precious Jones from Paramount Schools of Excellence said.

The trailer is a black Sure Trac dump trailer. The back right door is bent down a little bit.

If you have any idea who did this you can contact the school or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.