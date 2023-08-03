INDIANAPOLIS — The community came together Thursday night to honor a beloved youth football coach shot and killed in a road rage incident in January.

More than 250 people gathered in Tarkington Park for the Stop the Violence Walk that honored 43-year-old Richard “Donnell” Hamilton, lovingly known as “Coach Nell.”

“I came out here to show my honors and be respectful to my coach because I really loved him,” said 11-year-old Mikell Taylor, a former player of Hamilton’s.

Former football players, family and friends walked more than a mile from Tarkington Park to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church to honor Hamilton.

“It is just heartwarming to know that he has had an impact in this community and also so many lives,” said David Hamilton, “Coach Nell’s” uncle. “His memory is going to live on forever. And it means a lot to us that there is still support for what happened to him to basically have nonviolence going on that he basically advocated to show up and basically show that we still care.”

Chanting and with signs in tow, each step honored the ones Hamilton can no longer take.

His family hopes the sheer amount of people on the walk will serve as a very visual reminder to put the guns down.

“Stop the violence. Stop the gun violence,” said Hamilton’s mother. “Everything it just makes no sense to get that mad. Put the guns down, please!”

Hamilton was shot and killed while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line road from I-65 in January.

Indiana State Police called it a road rage shooting.

Hamilton was a beloved member of the Butler-Tarkington community as the founder and coach of the Indy Steelers football program.

“I think he would be proud and he would want us to do way more and I know it makes him feel happy and now he’s in a better place,” said Taylor.

While Hamilton’s murder still hasn’t been solved, everyone at the event hopes the steps they take are just another step toward getting justice, and that his killer comes forward.

“I know that you’re feeling the impact of the support that ‘Donnell’ has and we just hope that you do the right thing by showing up and turning yourself in,” said David Hamilton.

This is a weekend-long event honoring Coach Nell. The Stop the Violence football tournament is being held Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 in honor of Hamilton.

For more information on the tournament, you can contact Anthony King at 317-650-6641.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Indiana State Police on Hamilton’s case. They say there are no updates at this time but it is still a “very active” investigation.

So far, no one has been arrested. Anybody who has any information about this killing is asked to give CrimeStoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS.