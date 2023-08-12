It was a stormy open to the weekend! Most of the thunderstorm activity this morning stayed below severe weather limits. However, there was one cell that was strong enough to become a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning was issued around 9:30 AM within Bartholomew County, and there was a report of quarter size hail within the storm near Taylorsville, IN.

The initial wave will exit by midday, and there will be several dry areas and hours for the afternoon. A cold front is going to slide over the state this afternoon and it may trigger a few cells ahead of the boundary.

The coverage is favored over south-central Indiana, especially southeast of downtown Indy. A couple stronger thunderstorms may develop as a result. Main threats include damaging winds and hail.

Skies will brighten more this afternoon! It is also going to turn steamy today as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity in the air will create heat indices in the lower 90s with peak heating!

By the evening, storm chances are going to diminish, and skies will begin to clear out. The Perseid meteor shower is going to peak tonight and early Sunday morning. Weather conditions are great if you are a sky gazer tonight and want to see a few shooting stars!

The Brickyard 200 is tomorrow at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the weather looks dry for the big race! Clouds will thicken by Sunday afternoon and turn partly sunny for the Indianapolis area with highs in the mid-80s.

Another storm system moves into the Ohio Valley on Monday, which will bring rainfall and cooler changes to central Indiana. By Tuesday, a wind shift will occur, and the cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from rising to seasonable levels. The cooler shift is going to make it feel more fall-like midweek!