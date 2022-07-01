RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area.

According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street.

David Slaton shared the images below of damage, which included some of the fallen trees and limbs, and the bleachers that were flipped at the baseball field.









Pictures of storm damage from Rush County, Indiana. Shared by David Slaton.

The Rush County Fair is also underway at the county fairgrounds, and there were people out during the storms. The city has not received any reports of injuries.

The Rushville Street Department was dispatched Friday evening to clear trees that had blocked some roads.

Due to it being a holiday weekend, the city said there were some workers away. They have asked the community to be patient as they work clearing the damage.