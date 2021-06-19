Storm threat continues into early Saturday

It’s been a very active night across central Indiana. Numerous Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings were issued from the afternoon through the evening. The setup was prime for severe weather as warm front moved through early in the morning, channeling in much warmer air and a lot of moisture. After a few morning storms in the area, the sun came out and the atmosphere was prime for convection. Many storms Friday afternoon initiated along a lingering outflow boundary that was positioned north of Marion county. Storms that generated grew very rapidly and largely posed a damaging wind and hail threat. However, radar did pickup on rotation within quite a few of these storms. No reports of tornado damage or sightings have come out of central Indiana as of Friday night but there were reports of a tornado in NE Indiana, in Jay county from earlier in the afternoon. The National Weather Service will be out to survey the damage.

Severe storms will remain possible into early Saturday morning but the main threat now is shifting to flash flooding with the potential of damaging winds that will accompany a cluster of storms that move through the state by daybreak. Several counties are already under a Flash Flood Warning while a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect until 10 AM.

After storms depart Saturday morning, much of the day will be dry. However, a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain very warm and humid through the weekend. Indianapolis hit a high temperature of 93° Friday afternoon. That was just 3° shy of the record high for the day. Heat Index temperatures Friday afternoon were above 100° in many locations. We won’t be quite as hot Saturday but it will still be very warm and very humid. Temperatures return to the low 90s by Father’s Day.