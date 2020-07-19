Storms extinguish heat for some Sunday; high humidity, heat to hang on

SUNDAY STORMS

Storms hang around, and the strongest on the radar is in south-central Indiana Sunday afternoon. The eastbound thunderstorm that promoted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning (NE Monroe Co) was scanned to 50,000 feet and seen entering the screen from the left side from our camera at Lake Monroe. Mainly a heavy rain maker, the storm did lose steam. The storm and the cooling effects might have been welcome.

Mainly slow moving, heavy rain makers, the thunderstorms did produce a few damaging wind gusts over north-central Indiana earlier in the day. Locally heavy, tropical downpours produced some one-inch totals in eastern Marion County and central Hancock County.

OPPRESSIVE HEAT

The rain ended some outdoor plans early but also extinguished some dangerous heat. Untouched by storms, just after 4:30 p.m. the HEAT INDEX was a scorching 103° in Bloomington. And even further south it was oppressive!

In south-central and southern Indiana, some area sensors were recording a heat index of 110° in Spencer (Owen Co.) and 117° in Bedford (Lawrence Co) before 5 p.m.

If it were not for the afternoon storms dropping our temp to 70° in Indianapolis, we were just shy of a record warm minimum temp today. The overnight temperature only “cooled” to 78° in Indianapolis, the warmest night of 2020 and warmest since last July 19 (79°).

STORMS SCATTER

Showers and thunderstorms reached peak coverage late afternoon and will begin slowly settling south through 8 p.m. Mainly heavy rain producers, but a few gusty storms could still linger through 11 p.m. in areas that had extended dry time into Sunday afternoon. Rain chances drop quickly and end after 12 a.m.

MORE HEAT AND HUMIDITY

While afternoon temperatures may not reach 90-degrees, it will feel like it for much of the upcoming work week.

After a brief pull back in the humidity early Monday, the tropical air will return leading to sticky afternoons through the weekend. Storm chances are slim through Tuesday morning with a increase to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected later Tuesday evening and overnight.