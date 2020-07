INDIANAPOLIS – A stranger pulled off an incredible water rescue after witnessing a man crash into a pond.

This happened just after 11:30 p.m. at Southport Crossings right behind Mucky Duck Pub.

A bystander who saw it happen rushed to the water and pulled the driver out.

Medics and divers were called to the scene, and the driver was checked out. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt.

Police are now trying to figure out what caused the crash.