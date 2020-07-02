Stranger saves driver’s life after man crashes into Southport pond

A driver crashed into a pond, and without a second’s thought, a stranger dove in to save him.

The accident happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.

Travis Kinsey was with friends at the Mucky Duck Pub when they saw tail lights in the water behind them.

Kinsey jumped into the water within seconds.

He says he pulled the driver through the window and brought him to shore.

When first responders arrived the driver was alert and walking.

“A lot of people are calling me a hero, but I don’t see myself as a hero. I just feel like I acted as a human should. Ya know, somebody’s life was in danger, and I just stepped in there to help and did my best. Good thing it worked out,” Kinsey said.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the crash.