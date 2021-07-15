How the delta variant could affect economic recovery

Concerns are rising around the globe as the delta variant of the coronavirus takes hold. Some countries are considering re-imposing restrictions as cases rise.

Could the delta variant pose a challenge to the U.S. economic recovery? We talked to Mike Reeves with Strategic Wealth Designers about the markets and what delta could mean from an economic standpoint.

To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Indianapolis area, visit https://FOX59.com/Strategic-Wealth and if you have a question for Mike send an email to info@swdgroup.com.