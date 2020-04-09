Securing finances during pandemic

The stock market taking another major hit last night -- after another emergency interest rate cut from the federal reserve. The DOW opened nearly 10% lower which paused trading for 15 minutes and then ended nearly 3,000 points in the red. It's been a roller coaster on Wall Street lately and with cancellations and closures across the country. It could be another week of uncertainty when it comes to investments.

In our money matters segment this week, Mike Reeves from Strategic Wealth Designers joins us. Mike, what's happened over the last 2 to 3 weeks is unprecedented. Another steep drop today. How do we start to process this financially and emotionally? Many portfolios are hurting right now, what have you been doing with your clients and how can viewers out there find some comfort?