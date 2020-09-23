Volatility continues as stocks struggle in September

The stock market feel by over 500 points yesterday after being down as much as 900 in intra-day trading. September has been on a very rocky course as investors are concerned a March repeat could be ahead. Independent fiduciary financial advisor Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to explain how a financial advisor views volatility and how assets should be positioned to deal with the continued rollercoaster. He says there are some indicators that the market could be headed for a continued pull back the rest of the year.

“We are seeing a lot of asset classes pull back and that can be a sign of a major move backwards coming,” Reeves says. “Often times investors will abandon one sector or another but when you see all sectors pulling back that can be concerning. Getting your assets positioned in a manner that places safety in your investment portfolio is key.”

Reeves often talks about the importance of the Rule of 100 when it comes to investment strategy. He says if you build your retirement portfolio with the Rule of 100 in mind, the volatility of the stock market will be less concerning.

“The Rule of 100 is a simple but vital rule when you are deciding how to approach retirement,” Reeves says. “Just take 100 minus your age and that is the amount of your investment portfolio that you can take risk with. The rest of your portfolio should be safe and protected. If you get this simple structure in place, the huge swings in the stock market won’t cause such great stress every time you look at your investments.”

To see more business or financial news for the Indianapolis viewing area visit https://FOX59.com/strategic-wealth and if you have a question for Mike send an email to info@swdgroup.com.