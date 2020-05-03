Stray bullet kills 16-year-old on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed on the east side of the city early Sunday morning.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Police say a mother, along with her two daughters, were driving north on Arlington Avenue when a stray bullet from an unrelated shooting struck one of the girls.

Medics transported the teen by ambulance to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Around this same time a person walked into Methodist Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are trying to piece together how the shooting happened and who the gunman was.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.