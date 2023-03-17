NEW YORK — More than 25,000 additional strollers are being recalled because they pose a fall risk to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mockingbird single strollers. The strollers were sold online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com and goodbuygear.com from March 2020 through March 2023.

This is an expansion of Mockingbird’s previous recall for the single-to-double strollers in November 2022. That recall was initiated after eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising.

So far, the company received 13 reports of cracks in the stroller’s frame. No injuries have been reported as of the time of the recall announcement.

The recalled strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

The CPSC said the recall expansion includes Mockingbird single strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only.

Anyone with the recalled strollers should stop using them and contact Mockingbird for a free frame reinforcement kit. The kit includes two frame clamps that attach to the side of the stroller to reinforce the frame.

Anyone with questions can contact Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at recall@hellomockingbird.com.