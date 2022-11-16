BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat.

The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”

The call came in at 7:49 a.m. and the school decided to evacuate all students and staff. The department said through the phone system, they were able to name a suspect.

Two hours after the call came in, the department said explosive detection dogs from Indiana State Police and Howard County Sheriff’s Office began sweeping the building. During this search, the department said they found the juvenile suspect and they confiscated his cell phone.

The department said after they searched the elementary school, they conducted a precautionary search of the middle school. There was no evidence that either building was in any danger.

The student was taken into custody where he faces felony criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department at 765-689-9131 extension 5060.