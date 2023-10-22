BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A suspect is at large after robbing a student at gunpoint at Indiana University.

An armed robbery reportedly took place near the 13th and Fee parking lot early Sunday morning at approximately 3:53 a.m.

According to the Indiana University Police Department, after attending an off-campus event, the suspect provided a ride to the victim back to their residence, where the robbery occurred.

A cell phone, watch, backpack, shoes, and wallet were stolen from the student.

There is no immediate threat to campus, however students are asked to call 911 if they have any information on the robbery. The investigation is on-going and information will be updated as it becomes available.