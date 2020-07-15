Students at IU School of Medicine create national mentor program for underrepresented pre-med students

INDIANAPOLIS — The path to becoming a physician is physically exhausting, mentally draining and far from easy.

“Yeah, it’s hard,” laughed IU medical student Alli Jostes.

Before those four years of school even begin, you first have to be accepted. That in itself can be a challenging process—made even harder when there’s no one to guide you.

“I’ve seen personally just how marginalized communities that don’t have mentorship figures, how the barriers can arise,” said IU medical student Jordan Saunders.

What started as a simple tweet from Saunders has now turned into a national nonprofit called “Prescribe it Forward” that is connecting medical students with future applicants from all different backgrounds.

“I think a mentor is really essential in the (application) process,” said IU med student Aaron Gilani, a co-founder of Prescribe it Forward. “Getting the grades and getting the test scores is only part of the equation.”

In just two months, the organization has mentored over 700 students with 600 mentees, and it now spans across 40 states. It’s all free of charge.

“The success of our group is beyond any of our imaginations,” said another co-founder Eric Galante.

“It’s great to see how quickly we’ve grown and how many people are willing to give back and be that go-to person that a lot of us didn’t have through this process,” said Jostes, also a co-founder.

The focus is on pre-med students from underrepresented minorities, first-generation students, LGBTQ and other disadvantaged groups. Each person is paired with their own mentor.

“We really think of it as an art form to pair students and really get someone who understands where you came from and what you’ve been through,” Gilani said.

It’s a program to help diverse students, but also to help diverse patients.

“Representation in medicine is very critical for patient care,” Saunders said. “Having a doctor that looks like you and can connect with you, the studies have shown it can really make all the difference in patient care.”

In the end, helping others is what being a physician is all about.

“The world really needs physicians who are empathetic, come from diverse backgrounds, and really are just looking to help people,” Gilani said.

You can find the information about becoming a mentor or a mentee by checking out their website, prescribeitforward.com.