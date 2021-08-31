2 students expelled after handgun, ammo brought to Suburban Christian School

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students were expelled after officials say a gun and ammunition was brought to a Christian school on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to school officials, a junior high student at Suburban Christian School brought an unloaded gun to the junior high building on Monday. Another junior high student brought a loaded magazine to the building.

When school administrators were notified, they called the police.

The students were taken into custody by police and expelled from the school.

According to a statement from Suburban Christian School, the students never threatened or harmed anyone with the items. The presence of the items on school grounds is a violation of the school’s policy.

From Suburban Christian School:


Suburban Christian School is dedicated to providing a Christian education in a safe environment. To that end, our school policies prohibit students from bringing items to school that would distract from our educational mission or pose a danger to other students. We also employ a School Resource Officer to ensure that our campus is safe; and we coordinate with Perry Township schools, local police, and a local security agency on developing and maintaining security procedures.

According to the school’s website, Suburban Christian School is “an accredited, private Christian school located on the south side of Indianapolis.” A little more than 300 students attend from preschool through 12th grade.

