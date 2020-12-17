Students express themselves through performing arts

LAWRENCE, Ind. — An Indiana teacher is using her passion for the performing arts to help kids with learning differences. Her work was just recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Julie Pappas has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD and it made school hard for her growing up. Now she’s in charge of the newly created Drama Department at Fortune Academy in Lawrence.

Students from all grades play instruments, recite poetry and use theater to improve their social skills and express themselves. When schools moved to online learning earlier this year, Mrs. Pappas sent all of her students home with ukeleles and taught them virtually.

“I mean that’s our goal here, is that our kids are going to thrive in the midst of a difficult time, that they’re going to thrive in the midst of having a learning difference, and that they’re gonna learn from it so that down the road, they come to an obstacle in their life, they can remember, I did that show with Mrs. Pappas and we overcame the obstacles,” Pappas said.

Since being back in person, her class has been rehearsing in masks and following safety guidelines.