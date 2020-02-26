Students prepare 12,000 meals for those in need

Photo//Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Students from two Hancock County schools came together over the weekend to pack more than 12,000 meals for those in need.

The student councils from Mt. Vernon Middle School and Mt. Comfort Elementary School collectively raised $2,400 to bring the national Million Meals Movement to Mt. Vernon. This is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide meals for the hungry and promote the importance of volunteerism.

“People do not realize that Indiana is a really food-insecure state, we are higher than the national average. Indiana has one in five families that are food insecure.” Molly Adam, Development Coordinator for Million Meals

Representatives say the meals packed by the students will be distributed to the Muncie area, one of the most food-insecure areas in the state.