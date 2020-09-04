Students protest outside Lutheran High School in support of student whose family filed Title IX lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — Students gathered outside Lutheran High School Friday in support of former classmate.

Kayla Dillinger says the school didn’t do enough after another student raped her. Her family is now suing the school, claiming it didn’t investigate her allegations as required by federal law. The suit also says they didn’t enforce a protective order.

Classmates wanted to gather to show support for the student and her family.

“The fact that they support me through everything really really means a lot, and especially this,” Kayla said. “I feel like I’m not alone, and I feel like my voice is finally being heard by not only my peers but everybody around me.”

School officials made Friday an e-learning day. The head of the school, Michael Brandt, said he supports the students’ right to assemble.

In the statement he also stressed “we cannot, and will not, tolerate threats of violence or unrest.”

“Lutheran High School fully supports the first amendment right to assemble, but we cannot, and will not, tolerate threats of violence or unrest. Our top priority as school administrators is to provide a safe, secure learning environment for every student. It is a constant concern and we take the responsibility of maintaining that security very seriously. Lutheran High School’s mission continues to be to prepare students for Christian life while providing for academic excellence in a Christ-centered atmosphere.”

The other student isn’t facing any charges in connection with the allegations. You can read more about the lawsuit here.