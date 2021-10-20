Students react to homicide at UIndy; call for greater communication about violence on campus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD continues to investigate a homicide on the University of Indianapolis campus.

The deadly shooting took place Tuesday night.

The victim was found in this parking lot outside a freshman dorm on Campus Drive.

Seeing flashing lights and a man shot in the abdomen outside their dorm windows Tuesday night was an alarming experience for UIndy students.

Some students on campus say they still feel safe, but wish the university had communicated better about the violence.

“I feel a little on edge honestly,” said student Carson Marsteller.

“None of us expected it to happen in the parking lot of our building, so I guess everyone is just on edge,” said student Audrey Campbell.

Neither Audrey or Carson were inside Cory Bretz Hall when the shooting took place and didn’t know the victim, identified as 26-year-old Dazmond Morgan.

Morgan was not affiliated with the university and died after being taken to the hospital.

Marsteller feels like students were kept in the dark about the death because no campus-wide alerts were sent out immediately following the death.

“The thing is we had no statement from the school. That’s what really irks me. I choose to go to school in a big city hoping we’d have better security and communication,” said Marsteller.

On Wednesday morning, nearly ten hours after the death, the university provided this written statement:

“At approximately 9:30 pm last night in a parking lot on the boundary of campus, an individual not affiliated with the University of Indianapolis was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The individual was transported to a local hospital where they later passed away. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by IMPD and UIndy Police are assisting.”

The homicide marks the second violent crime on campus in recent days. Just last week police were called to a parking lot behind Warren Hall where a university student was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint.

Court records show a 19-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with that armed robbery.

The overnight homicide remains unsolved.

Police admitted a lack of eyewitnesses made it difficult to figure out why the killing took place.

“The only witnesses we have actually saw him lying on the ground. They didn’t actually see any kind of incident,” said IMPD Commander Kerry Buckner.

“For this to be in my backyard and not have any information on it is sickening to me,” said Marsteller.

As to the complaint that UIndy delayed in informing students about the homicide, the school sent a statement that read:

At the time of the incident, investigators did not have sufficient information to determine what had occurred. The first 911 call reported the incident as an overdose. After UIPD and IMPD responded to the scene, UIPD personnel assessed the situation and determined this was an isolated incident with no ongoing danger to campus, so UIPD did not issue a Watchdog alert. Once UIPD received IMPD’s initial report overnight, and after confirming all the information in that report—including that this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to campus—UIPD released an informational message to campus about the incident.

IMPD is investigating the case with university police assisting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov