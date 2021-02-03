Study finds AstraZeneca vaccine reduces transmission, we talk to Indiana trial participant

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The British health service has started to vaccinate “vulnerable” homeless people. In a study by Oxford University, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to reduce transmission of the virus. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

INDIANAPOLIS — Researchers at the University of Oxford recently completed a study that reveals AstraZeneca’s vaccine not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also reduces the transmission of the virus.

“I feel very very good about it,” said Indiana AstraZeneca Trial Participant, Joe Morris.

Morris says he is feeling optimistic after hearing promising news about the vaccine he got between November and December in two doses.

“Still waiting for the final results. But I’m very happy with it. I’ve had no problems whatsoever,” said Morris.

The research by the University of Oxford also says the AstraZeneca vaccine is 76% effective at preventing asymptomatic infection for up to three months after a single dose. The new study also answered a question many had asked.

“We did not have the information that any of those vaccines are able to prevent the transmission of the disease. We know the person who will get the vaccine won’t get very sick,” said Purdue University, Distinguished Professor of Virology, Dr. Suresh K. Mittal, DWM, Ph.D.

Oxford researchers say this shot can reduce COVID transmission by 67% in its participants in three continents, not including those in North America. But that question remains for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“If not, they may start thinking of doing that study right now to find out how their vaccine are going to prevent the transmission,” said Dr. Mittal.

Joe says he got vaccinated for three reasons, his age and his love for travel. He says since the pandemic began, he’s missed four cruises. But most importantly, he says it’s the responsibility to care for others.

“And I am not a person who can do a lot of things. But I felt that I could do my bit to help my kids my grandkids and everyone else that I know if this turns out to be a good vaccine,” said Morris.

Experts say AstraZeneca has started to get Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in other continents due to their own study’s. Experts say EUA could be delayed in the United States until our researchers know the safety and efficacy of trial participants in the U.S.