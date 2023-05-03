HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the states with the biggest drug problems, and Kentucky as well as Indiana make the list.

WalletHub says, “Drug abuse has a long and storied history in the United States, and we’ve been ‘at war’ with it since 1971 under the Nixon administration. Yet despite the country’s best efforts to fight it, the problem is still prevalent. There were more than 103,500 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending in November 2022…. Given the uncertain future and lack of significant progress to date, it’s fair to wonder where drug abuse is most pronounced and which areas are most at risk.”

According to the study, Kentucky came in at #14 on the list and Indiana came in at #12, with New Mexico holding the #1 spot and Rhode Island holding the #20 spot. Illinois came in at #28, not making the top 20.

WalletHub’s full study can be found here.