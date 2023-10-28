INDIANAPOLIS — Looks like trick-or-treat kids may just be in for a treat as Indiana has ranked the most generous state to give Halloween candy in the United States of America.

The average Hoosier household spends $20.30 on treats, according to a study conducted by Research Frontier and casino.ca. Arkansas ranked as the “stingiest” state, spending a mere $9 on holiday candy.

Additionally, 84% of people from Indiana will welcome trick-or-treaters. On average, just 62% of American households are willing to trick-or-treat.

Review where the rest of states ranked below: