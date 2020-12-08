Study suggests coffee lovers are not drinking for the taste

New research suggests coffee drinkers may not be too keen on the taste of the caffeinated beverage.



A study in Germany looked at both heavy and low to moderate coffee drinkers. It found people who say they “love coffee” actually only enjoy the caffeine and not the actual taste.

It also found people who consume coffee three times a day are more prone to caffeine addiction.

The study showed heavy coffee drinkers got more satisfaction from just drinking without concerns for how it tastes.

Researchers said this is due to the brain becoming reliant on caffeine.