The month of November has been a sunny one to-date and Thursday will be the brightest day of the holiday weekend

Hopefully you are where you need to be late Wednesday but if travel is still in your future, we are doing really well across central Indiana and the Nation. With the departure of the Tuesday storm system, we are storm-free for travel. No reported delays late Wednesday across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the wake of the Tuesday system, the rain that fell in Indiana was enough to lift some county burn bans. More county burn bans were lifted Wednesday. Late last week over two-dozen counties were under a ban, total is now 10.

Skies will clear late night and temperatures will be colder overnight. Forecast Thursday morning is for a heavy frost and area temperatures at or below freezing just after sunrise. After a frosty start, it will be fantastic in central Indiana. Thursday will the sunniest and mildest of the long holiday weekend and perhaps for the rest of the month. Colder trends are coming to close November.

This will be the 3rd straight Thanksgiving holiday we ‘feast’ on 50-degree warmth. Three times in the past 10 years the high failed to reach 40-degrees, most recently 2019.

A wind shift late Thursday will introduce much cooler temps for the rest of the long weekend. Highs may only reach the lower 40s Friday and Saturday while Sunday could open with some light snow. At this distance it appears that it will be light, but it is significant. We have not had a snow-free November since 1999. IF this does not produce at least a trace of snow, it would be only the 6th time on record that November is without snowfall.