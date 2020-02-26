Subaru plans $158 million expansion that will add 350 jobs in Lafayette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Subaru of Indiana Automotive plans a major expansion in Lafayette that includes the construction of $158 million in facilities and the creation of 350 new jobs.

Construction on the service parts facility and transmission assembly shop will start this summer. The service parts facility will be a standalone building while the transmission assembly shop will be an addition to the existing plant, reports WLFI.

Lafayette’s Subaru facility is the company’s only U.S. assembly plant. It employs more than 6,000 people and produces the Subaru Legacy, Impreza, Outback and Ascent models.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is offering the company up to $2.65 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program as well as up to $350,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. Lafayette and Tippecanoe County plan to offer additional incentives.

Subaru said the expansion will bring up to 350 new jobs to the plant by the end of 2023.

The project marks the latest upgrades to the Lafayette facility.

Two years ago, Subaru announced a $140 million investment to expand production of the Ascent crossover. Last year, the company opened a $4.2 million Technical Training Center that includes a simulated factory floor to prepare workers for their jobs.