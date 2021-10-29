Submit your questions about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

Indianapolis — Early next week, the CDC is poised to recommend Pfizer’s vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds. Indiana officials say the state will receive enough of an initial supply to vaccinate a third of children ages 5 to 11.

What questions do you have ahead of the rollout of vaccines for children. Is there something you want to ask as your family decides if your children will get vaccinated? Fill out the submission form below.

If you have any questions on the state’s plan to rollout the vaccine, you can send those in as well.

You can also text your questions to 317-632-5900.